Bolsonaro Diagnosed With 'intestinal Obstruction'; May Undergo Surgery

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was recently hospitalized due to his persistent hiccups, has been diagnosed to be suffering from an “intestinal obstruction.” Late on Wednesday, he was transferred to a military hospital in Sao Paulo, where underwent additional tests to determine whether he needs surgery for the same. If affirmed, it would mark the rightist's leader’s seventh surgery since he was stabbed by a former member of the Socialist and Freedom Party (PSOL) in September 2018.

Since last week, Bolsonaro has been persistently complaining about suffering from hiccups following a July 3 surgery on a dental implant. The 66-year-old was initially admitted to a hospital in Brasília where doctors said that he had an intestinal obstruction. He was then transferred to Vila Nova Star, a private hospital in Sao Paulo where he underwent a series of tests. Currently, the Brazilian leader is being kept under observation at the hospital. The hospital said he would "initially" be given a "conservative clinical treatment."

Bolsonaro was stabbed during a presidential campaign three years ago, but he was saved after emergency surgery. During his tenure, the right-wing leader triggered a lot of conspiracies including those related to corruption, environmental degradation, and coronavirus pandemic. Last month, three Brazilian senators formally accused the President of malfeasance before Supreme Court, over allegations he failed to have a top ally investigated for suspicions of massive corruption in the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines. The criminal complaint came days after a Senate Commission discretely uncovered a colossal corruption scandal in the Health Ministry related to the procurement of Covaxin shots. During its probe, the commission also discovered that President Jair Bolsonaro had full knowledge of the scandal but failed to do anything to stop it.

Other health threats

In July 2020, the president was infected with COVID-19 twice in two weeks. Even though he displayed no symptoms whatsoever. However, he recovered from the virus soon after he was self-quarantined at his Brasilia resident and continued to take the anti-malaria medication hydroxychloroquine. He also suffered a prolonged cough even after he recovered from the virus. Now, the president has been admitted after suffering from chronic hiccups.

Image: AP