Bolsonaro Returns To Brazil For First Time Since Riots, Says 'will Not Lead Opposition'

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that he would no longer lead the country’s opposition party as he returns to Brazil. Bolsonaro went to the United States just days before his successor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as the president of the South American country. He landed in the capital, Brasilia, on a commercial flight from Florida, where he spent the past three months.

Bolsonaro is back in his home country since his supporters stormed government buildings in Brasilia on 8 January. However, Bolosnaro has vehemently denied his involvement in inciting violent demonstrations in the country. According to CNN, the former president will now face an investigation into his alleged involvement in the January 8 Brazil riots.

Before his arrival in Brazil, Bolsonaro spoke to CNN at Florida’s Orlando airport. During his conversation with the news outlet, he asserted that he will no longer lead the opposite wing to the current Brazilian president Lula De Silva. “You don’t have to oppose this government. This government is an opposition in itself,” Bolsonaro told CNN on Wednesday. The former Brazilian President was in a Florida hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound along with other health-related issues.

While Bolsonaro stated that he will not lead the conservative and far-right opposition against Lula, he made it clear that he will help his allies “as an experienced person”. He also mentioned that he will be touring across the country and campaigning for next year’s municipal elections. The former Brazilian president was resistant to giving away his presidency as he struggled to accept the 2022 Brazilian Presidential election results.

His resistance in the past

Bolsonaro vehemently denied his involvement in inciting the January 8 riots in the country. Conservative politicians have resisted ensuring a smooth transition of power in the past. After Lula won the intense 2022 elections, Bolsonaro notoriously encouraged his supporters for organising “peaceful protests”. Not only this, his center-right Liberal Party went on to file a petition for an audit of voting machines and alleged election fraud. In December 2022, Bolsonaro left for the United States just days before the inauguration ceremony of his successor. His supporters then paraded on the streets of Brazil and conducted several demonstrations which eventually turned violent. The former Brazilian President was also accused of feeding his followers crumbs of misinformation and vague commitments amid all the chaos.

Security ramps up as Bolsonaro returns to Brazil home

According to CNN, the Brazilian leader is expected to attend a reception that will be hosted by his party. Keeping his polarising personality in mind, Brasilia’s public safety chief Sandro Avelar urged Bolsonaro’s supporters to not disrupt the daily functioning of the capital’s airport. “We urge you to respect this decision that was already taken, for the well-being of the former president’s supporters and his own,” Avelar said on Wednesday, in a joint press conference with heads of Brazil’s security forces, as per the report by CNN. Keeping all the security arrangements in mind, the former Brazilian president will use a separate entrance at the airport and will be escorted by federal police agents. Avelar made it clear that security will be willing to close off the entire airport if the need arises.