Bolsonaro Says Will Return To Brazil In March, Denies Any Involvement In Coup Attempt

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has announced that he intends to return to Brazil in March to lead the political opposition against the current President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro also mentioned that he plans to defend himself against accusations of instigating the attacks on government buildings by protesters in January. He further asserted that the right-wing movement is still alive in Brazil and will continue to promote pro-business policies, fight against abortion, gun control, and other policies that contradict family values.

Speaking on elections, Bolsonaro did not claim that there was fraud in the electoral process, but added that the process was biased. Bolsonaro affirmed his innocence regarding any wrongdoing and welcomed an investigation into the January attacks on government buildings in Brazil. The Wall Street Journal conducted an interview with Bolsonaro, where he made these statements. "I wasn’t even there, and they want to pin it on me!" he said. "Coup? What coup? Where was the commander? Where were the troops, where were the bombs?"

Bolsonaro says he hasn't decided if he will run for presidency again

Bolsonaro has not yet decided whether he will run for presidency again and acknowledged that the job is more difficult than he expected, while also expressing concerns about potential legal actions against him. Lula won the Brazilian presidency last year in October. Bolsonaro's supporters protested the election results by storming government buildings in Brazil in January, a situation reminiscent of Trump supporters storming the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Bolsonaro has been living in the US and has reportedly applied for a visa to remain in the country as he faces lawsuits in Brazil. During his first speech in the US since leaving office, Bolsonaro declared that he would continue to fight for Brazil and use the time to recharge. Moreover, his lawyers deny any evidence of his involvement in the riots.