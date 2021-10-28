Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro lashed out on the Senate special commission’s report that charged him with nine crimes in connection with the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the committee recommended Bolsonaro face a series of criminal charges and omissions related to the country recording the world’s second-highest COVID-19 death toll, the Brazilian President indicated that the move could be a “revenge”. As per the Sputnik report, Bolsonaro made the remarks during a televised appearance that “it was a farce.”

The Brazilian President said that the commission’s rapporteur, Senator Renan Calheiros, is attacking him due to revenge budded from old personnel quarrels with his son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro. The President started facing severe criticism when he claimed that COVID is nothing more than a "little flu". Irrespective of his criticism of the commission, Bolsonaro noted the massive influence that the body has on the global level.

"Anyone who is prudent enough understands that it was farce, this parliamentary commission of Renan’s inquiry. Perhaps this is revenge?" Bolsonaro said in a television appearance.

"As for the country's image in the world, it is terrible - it is believed that we live under a dictatorship, that I detain journalists, that I attack freedom of speech, that I have killed COVID patients," Bolsonaro said, adding that the reflecting image adversely impacts the economy, investments, tourism, fuel as well as inflation.

Senators Recommend President Bolsonaro Face Criminal Charges

Brazil’s senate committee on Tuesday, 26 October recommended that President Jair Bolsonaro face a series of criminal charges and omissions related to the country recording the world’s second-highest COVID-19 death toll. As per AP, the committee voted 7-4 which was the culmination of a six-month-long probe of the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The vote formally approved a report calling for prosecutors to try Bolsonaro on several charges.

Reportedly, these charges include charlatanism, inciting crime to misuse of public funds, and crimes against humanity. The committee also called on the prosecutors that while trying the Brazilian President, they should hold Bolsonaro responsible for over 6,00,000 COVID-19 deaths recorded in the country. While Bolsonaro has repeatedly denied any wrongdoings, the ultimate decision on whether to file most of the charges is up to Prosecutor-General Augusto Aras.

Aras is appointed by Bolsonaro and as per AP, the Prosecutor-General is widely seen as protecting the Brazilian President. Moreover, the allegations of crimes against humanity would be required to be pursued by the International Criminal Court. Brazilian Senator Omar Aziz, who is also the chairman of the inquiry into the country’s COVID response, said that he would take the recommendations to Aras on Wednesday, 27 October. The Prosecutor-General's Office has said that the report would be carefully reviewed when received.

(IMAGE: AP)