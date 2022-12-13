Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Police HQ In Brazil’s Capital Over His Presidential Defeat

A violent clash between Brazil’s police and supporters of far-right outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro broke out in the Brazilian capital of Brasilia on Monday, Sky News reported. The incident led to police personnel resorting to tear gas and stun grenades to tackle Bolsonaro’s supporters, who tried to invade the headquarters of the federal police in the capital city.

The scene of the clash witnessed burning buses and cars, with crowds draped in Brazil’s flags and yellow jerseys confronting the police. The clash erupted after the detaining of a supporter of the president who was accused of setting up violent "anti-democratic acts," as per the judge who ordered his detention.

The clash comes on the same day when the country’s federal electoral court (TSE) officially approved the presidential election win of Bolsonaro's rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. While Bolsonaro has shown no signs of denying to handover the power to Silva, his supporters have taken to the streets and highways, and called for a military coup to stop Silva from taking office.

Bolsonaro supporters call for a military coup

On the afternoon of Monday, a large crowd of Bolsonaro supporters showed up outside the presidential residence to call for a "military intervention." While the president joined the crowd for a prayer, he did not deliver any address or remarks. "There's not going to be an inauguration," said one 58-year-old supporter named Jose Trindade. "Bolsonaro was re-elected, but they stole it. So only the army can put things in order,” he added.

The incident fuels concerns about January 1, 2023, when Lula will officially take office in Brasilia. Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, Lula’s key aide, also expressed concern and said that there is a threat to Lula’s safety, as well as Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin's due to protesters encircling the hotel they are residing in.