Bolsonaro Supporters Take To Streets In Major Cities For Change In Country's Voting System

Brazilian government’s supporters rallied in several major cities on August 1 to call for changes in the country’s electronic voting system which the far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has said is not trustworthy. Bolsonaro has increasingly laid emphasis on the adoption of printed ballots that can be audited along with a mixed system that including electronic runs that would also print out receipts that can be counted if any results are challenged. In a video projected to demonstrators in Brasilia, Bolsonaro repeated a warning that elections will not be held next year “if they are not clean and democratic.”

"People who say electronic voting is safe and subject to audits are liars," he said.

Brazilian President claimed that the electronic urns have allowed electoral fraud, though he has failed to provide any such evidence in such cases. The country’s top electoral court, as well as the members of its Supreme Court, have denied the possibility of any fraud in the electronic voting system. Both bodies have even said that the system is efficient and can also be audited. Several critics, as per reports, have compared Bolsonaro floating doubts to the country’s electoral system with former US President Donald Trump, to enhance his chances for a win in 2022.

Bolsonaro’s popularity fell amid COVID-19

While Bolsoaro’s popularity drastically fell amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to his government’s mishandling of the crisis, opinion polls have also shown that he is being defeated by former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. However, neither Bolsonaro nor Silva have formally announced that they will run in the upcoming elections. While the Brazilian President continues to promote doubt regarding the country’s electoral system, his supporters held demonstrations on Sunday in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janerio which are the country’s two of the largest cities.

Pro-Bolsonaro protesters are backing the electoral change that he is promoting. Meanwhile, a congressional committee will vote this week on a bill proposing the paper ballot, as per Bolsonaro’s demand. However, as per reports, the bill is expected to fail in the process as even the Lower House Speaker Arthur Lira, the Far-right President’s ally, has opposed the proposal. Lira has called the discussion surrounding the change of the voting system a “waste of time.”

