Bolsonaro Supporters Urge Military To Keep Him In Power Amid Willingness To Concede Defeat

Despite the clear-cut victory of the former leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the elections, the protesting supporters of the far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro are unwilling to accept the change of regime and are mulling for the Brazilian military to intervene. President Bolsonaro, who garnered widespread popularity as a leader, lost power in the election over the weekend and while he has indicated that he would hand over the reins, his supporters remain defiant.

Bolsonaro agrees for transfer of power

Bolsonaro gave a short speech wherein he did not openly accept the defeat. He also refrained from congratulating the new leader Lula on his victory. The former president's chief of staff took the podium afterward and acknowledged that Bolsonaro has "authorised" the transition to a new government. Bolsonaro's administration, despite his repeated calls of not ceding the elections, signalled a willingness to hand over power to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The Brazilian leader told the members of Brazil's Supreme Court that his election battle against da Silva has concluded and that he is willing to step back and not challenge the results.

During a speech at the presidential palace, Bolsonaro said: "I have always played within the four lines of the constitution", although he stopped short of conceding. After a private meeting with the Brazilian leader, Supreme Court Justice Luiz Edson Fachin announced that the conservative leader is willing to a peaceful transfer of power. "It is over. So, let's look ahead," the justice quoted Bolsonaro saying in a video address with a local broadcaster.

Brazil's ex-leader supporters are rallying in front of military installations in Brazil's major cities, demanding action. "Federal intervention now!" they chanted. Thousands gathered in front of the Southeastern Military Command in the Latin American country's biggest city, Sao Paulo, and asked the forces to stop the transition of the government. "We want a federal intervention because we demand our freedom. We do not admit that a thief governs us," a protester told an agency reporter present at the scene. A large sea of crowd majorly Bolsonaro's supporters, also gathered in the capital, Brasilia, chanting "civil resistance" and defiantly dismissing election results.