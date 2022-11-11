Bolsonaro's Sons Seeking Italian Citizenship After His Presidential Polls Defeat; Know Why

After Lula's win and Jair Bolsonaro's defeat in Brazil's presidential polls, his sons are seeking citizenship for another country. According to a report by the Hill, Jair Bolsonaro's two sons are seeking Italian citizenship. Flavio Bolsonaro, a senator, and his brother Eduardo Bolsonaro, a member of Congress, both visited the Italian embassy in Brasilia to seek Italian citizenship. Flavio Bolsonaro was elected as a Senator for an eight year term in 2018 and Eduardo Bolsonaro was elected as a member of Congress for the third time, with a four year term. Brazil's legislative assembly is made up of Congress and Senate.

The duo are expected to continue as legislators in Brazil. According to a news report from Brazilian news outlet Metrópoles, Flavio Bolsonaro said that, "I am a senator of the republic for four more years, I intend to run for reelection, and before anyone starts to create far-fetched theories, leaving the country is not an option for me.” He confirmed that he was indeed seeking Italian citizenship and he began the process back in 2019. Wealthy people seeking a second citizenship is not uncommon in latin America.

Why are Bolsonaro's sons seeking Italian citizenship?

It is common for people in Latin America to seek a second citizenship, mostly of an European nation, as European countries offer citizenship to descendants of people who emigrated into Latin America from Europe. “My family is of Italian origin and I have the right to apply for Italian citizenship, which started to be dealt with in September 2019,” Flavio said, to clarify why he was at the Italian embassy of Brasilia. In Brazil's presidential polls. Jair Bolsonaro became the first incumbent to lose a reelection bid. Bolsonaro is currently the care-taker president of Brazil, as the new president takes oath on the new year's day.

"Bolsonaro's fear is not losing the election, it's being arrested. Both him and his family," said Congressman-elect Guilherme Boulos, who is a close ally of Lula Da Silva. It is tradition in Brazil for the former President to attend the oathtaking of the new president, but reports suggest that Bolosnaro will skip the inauguration as he will be "travelling at that time." Bolsonaro has also refused to take responsibility for the violent protests that began after Lula's victory in the elections.