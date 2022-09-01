Bolsonaro's Website Hacked; Prankster Depicts Brazil's President As Hitler, Clown & More

An official website long used for the glorification of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has reportedly been hacked by an internet prankster who mocked Bolsonaro's "clownish," "neo-fascist" regime. The hacker managed to seize control over the URL of the Brazilian President's website, which has been used under the domain name "bolsonaro.com.br" which works as an official mouthpiece since the early 2000s.

The prankster not only hacked the website but also shared a series of cartoon images and illustrated Bolsonaro as an evil character with a long, pointed nose and a snake-like tongue. Furthermore, the cartoon has a quote written on it, an excerpt from Bible verse Psalm 140: "Rescue me, O Lord, from evil men; the poison of vipers is on their lips." The prankster also tried to convey that the Brazillian President should be behind bars in response to the COVID pandemic that killed nearly seven lakh Brazilians.

Prankster hacks Bolsonaro's website, depicts him as a 'Snake-tongued liar'

The prankster also dubbed Bolsonaro as weak, pathetic, and a "court jester" who denies servility to former US President Donald Trump. Also, the 67-year-old leader has been likened to a milkmaid, a grim reaper, a feathered chicken, Satan, and Adolf Hitler.

"This website is not administered by nor does it belong to the Bolsonaro family," says a disclaimer at the foot of the page.

Notably, this development has come at a time when Bolsonaro is going to run for the country's presidential election. Meanwhile, reports and poll predictions suggest that Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will likely beat Bolsonaro in Brazil's election that will be held in October. On Wednesday, during a televised presidential debate, Bolsonaro lashed out at a popular female journalist whom he called "an embarrassment to Brazilian journalism." Also, there have been several campaigns running on social media against Bolsonaro's government.

Image: bolsonaro.com.br