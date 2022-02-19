Brazil: 130 Killed In Mudslides Triggered By Heavy Rains In Petropolis, Over 200 Missing

The death toll in devastating mudslides and torrential rains that swept through a mountainous region of southeast Rio de Janeiro hit 130 on Friday. According to reports from the local Civil Defence Agency, at least 200 victims were reported missing from the flood-hit region, after heavy rains caused rivers to overflow on Tuesday. The flooding from the relentless downpour also demolished homes and infrastructure with several remaining trapped in the mud.

Videos and images that surfaced on social media showed torrents dragging cars and houses through the streets and water. The swollen river also engulfed public transport. A video showed two buses sinking as passengers struggled to climb out of the window. Shops have been inundated in the rising muddy waters that gushed down the streets, leaving piles of debris.

[Rescue workers retrieve bodies from the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro after torrential rains triggered floods and mudslides, killing 130. Image: AP]

'Like a warzone'

The pouring water has been estimated to have ruined 80 homes in one of the worst-affected areas. On Wednesday, some roadways remained impassable as automobiles and household belongings piled up, limiting access to the city's upper areas, The Guardian reported. Rescue workers are racing against time, looking for remaining survivors amidst the wreckage that the picturesque 'Imperial City' of Petropolis is now.

[Flood-hit region of Petropolis in southeastern Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Image: AP]

Mayor of Petropolis, Rubens Bomtempo predicted that the death toll may rise as the rescue operations are still going on. Meanwhile, Rio de Janeiro state governor Claudio Castro told the media, “The situation is almost like war ... Cars hanging from poles, cars overturned, lots of mud and water,” as per The Guardian. Further, the Petrópolis city hall has announced three days of mourning. Taking to Twitter, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was in Russia for an official meeting, wrote that the government is "committed to helping others. God comfort families of the victims."

In addition, Governor Castro has mobilised heavy machinery to assist the excavation process. Over 400 troops are already deployed in the flood-hit areas, alongside 180 firefighters, to expedite the retrieval process. About 300 people have been moved to shelters from the disaster-plagued area. Victims have been moved to highlands, mostly schools, and churches, local authorities informed. Observing the intensity of damage and casualties, Petropolis City Hall, on Thursday, has declared a "state of disaster" and the state council has announced three-day of mourning for the victims.

(With AP inputs)

(Image: AP)