Brazil 2019 Dam Collapse: Vale Agrees To Pay $7 Billion In Compensation

Brazilian mining company Vale has entered an agreement with the state government to pay $7 billion in compensation more than two years after their dam in Brumadinho collapsed and killed 270 people. The dam, which used to store iron-ore waste from a nearby mining site of the firm, collapsed on January 25, 2019, and flooded the town with toxic waste. The accident polluted the Paraopeba river, the only water source for the town, apart from damaging hundreds of properties and causing other environmental harms. Around 11 people, who went missing during the incident, are yet to be found.

Read: Brazil To Buy 30 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Jabs From Russia And India

Locals not happy with deal

The agreement between Vale and the state government of Minas Gerais is the largest accidental damage deal in Brazil's history. However, people affected by the accident are reportedly not happy with the deal that the state government has signed with Vale as they gathered outside the court on Thursday to protest against the signing of the agreement. Locals argue that the deal is unfair to them as the payment of damages should have been much higher.

Read: Brazil Congress Elected Two Allies Of Bolsonaro To Head The Senate And Lower House

However, the court has assured that the deal will not impact the individual proceedings filed against the company against its executives, including cases of corruption and homicide. After the accident, the former CEO of Vale was charged with intentional homicide following reports emerged alleging the company ignored warnings of leaks at the dam. A German company, which gave the dam a pass in a safety test conducted in 2019, has also been charged with homicide.

Read: Brazil Neighbours Limit Travel To Halt Virus Strain's Spread

The incident also caused thousands of job losses in the area, for which Vale is still paying compensation to those affected. The company has already paid more than $2 billion reais in indemnities. In addition, the company is paying monthly emergency payments to over one hundred thousand people living in Brumadinho and up to 1 km from the Paraopeba riverbed.

Read: US: First Case Of Brazil Coronavirus Variant Identified In Minnesota

(Image Credit: AP)

