Brazil: 6 People Killed, 1 Still Missing After Tourist Ship Capsizes In Mato Grosso

Six people died and one went missing after a tourist ship sank in the Paraguay River, news agency ANI reported citing local authorities on Saturday. The incident happened in the Paraguay River that lies in Mato Grosso-- a large state in west-central Brazil, which is covered with Amazon rainforest, wetlands and savanna plains. According to the ANI report, the tourist ship started its journey on Friday, October 8 from Rio Verde in Goias state, with 21 people on board.

Citing the Brazilian Navy, news agency ANI reported that when the ship sank, there were winds of up to 145 kilometres per hour in the area. The Brazilian Navy said that the ship was about 10 kilometres from the city of Corumba when the fatal incident took place.

14 people swam to safety: Brazilian Navy

The Brazilian Navy also informed that 14 people who had boarded the ill-fated ship on October 8, were able to swim to safety.

"Rescue teams found five bodies on Saturday, in addition to one body found on Friday night. Another person is still missing," Navy officials were quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying. The Brazilian Navy said that rescue operations were still on, Xinhua reported. All the six victims were men, of which four belonged to the same family.

Notably, this was the second such incident in the past 18 months. Earlier in March 2020, at least 18 people were killed and more than 30 went missing when a riverboat sank in the Amazon rainforest region.

According to Brazilian authorities, at least 46 people were rescued and more than three dozen went missing. The authorities believed the death toll was even more as the shipowner did not specify the exact number of people who had boarded the ship.

According to media reports, the boat was carrying passengers for Santarem-- the neighbouring state of Para-- and was scheduled to complete the journey in 36 hours. However, the vessel suddenly began to tip over in the Jari River. Helicopters that were pressed into the rescue operation took about nine hours to arrive because the region is very remote, the Amapa state government had said in a statement.

