Brazil: 9 Firefighters Killed After Cave Roof Collapses During Training Drill In Sao Paulo

At least nine firefighters were killed in a ghastly accident after the roof of a cave collapsed on them during a training session in Sao Paulo, Brazil. 26 firefighters were involved in the exercise at Duas Bocas cave in Altinopolis, some 300 kilometres from Sao Paulo. Apart from the nine deceased, one has been hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident took place earlier on Sunday, after which local authorities launched an extensive search operation, the Sao Paulo Military Fire Department told ABC News.

The roof of the cave collapsed, trapping a part of the group in the debris, the Sao Paulo fire department said in a statement released on Twitter. As per their previous report, 15 firefighters were still buried under the debris. Later the military police department rescued three victims who suffered fractures and hypothermia. Police and emergency health workers joined the rescue team in a desperate attempt to dig out trapped victims. Five of them were taken to the nearest Hospital de Misericordia and later discharged, the Mayor's office told local media. Heavy rains hampered the rescue operation.

As per DW reports, 75 firemen were deployed for the rescue operation and about 20 fire engines were brought to the spot to ensure the safe recovery of those buried in the debris. The firemen retrieved five dead bodies, which were immediately transferred from the spot via helicopter. As per recent updates by DW, the remaining four bodies are expected to be removed by foot. The Emergency and Disaster Management teams were assisted by local police.

Local media broadcasted videos of the aftermath, which showed emergency rescue groups assisting people amidst rain and thunder. Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria took to Twitter and expressed grief over the accident. "SP firefighters gave just finished the search work for Altinopolis. My feelings to the family and friends of the 9 civil firefighters who their lives in this tragedy," he wrote in Portuguese.

Altinopolis municipality not updated ahead of the drill

As per DW, the training exercise was being carried out by the Real Life school in an area that is prone to fatal accidents. Notably, Altinopolis municipality was uninformed about the training exercise being carried out in the rural area that is a hub of caves and waterfalls, local Mayor Jose Roberto Ferracin Marques told local publication Estado de Sao Paolo, as per DW. "Our Civil Defense was called at around three o'clock to tend to a collapse in this cave, which is in a private area. The firefighters and the owner of the farm had no previous contact with the municipality," he told the outlet. The group was camping inside the cave when it collapsed "due to a series of factors," Military Police Lieutenant Colonel Rodrigo Quintino told Folha de Sao Paolo.

Image: @Bombrirospmesp_Twitter