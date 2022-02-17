Brazil: 94 Killed In Landslides And Flash Floods Triggered By Heavy Rains In Petrópolis

Nearly 94 people have lost their lives due to landslides and flash flooding triggered by torrential rainfall in the Brazilian city of Petrópolis, north of Rio de Janeiro, according to the officials. The city which is located in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state has witnessed the surging of floodwaters through the streets, destroying homes and sweeping automobiles away, BBC reported. Further, Petrópolis' mayor has proclaimed a state of emergency in the city.

Further, search and rescue crews have been digging the mud out for the survivors, with Brazil's National Civil Defence claiming on Twitter that 24 people have been retrieved alive so far, with 94 fatalities confirmed. Social media video footages have also depicted the considerable destruction and automobiles floating across the streets.

The pouring water has been estimated to have ruined 80 homes in one of the worst-affected areas. On Wednesday, some roadways remained impassable as automobiles and household belongings piled up, limiting access to the city's upper areas, The Guardian reported.

Leaders taking actions against Brazil's Flash flooding

In addition to this, the mayor of Petropolis, Rubens Bomtempo predicted that the death toll may rise as the rescue operations are still going on. While, Rio de Janeiro state governor Claudio Castro told the media, “The situation is almost like war ... Cars hanging from poles, cars overturned, lots of mud and water,” as per The Guardian. Further, the Petrópolis city hall has announced three days of mourning.

President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently in Russia for an official meeting, has stated that he will organise rapid assistance for the victims. Taking Twitter, he wrote, “God comfort the families of the victims.”

Governor Castro has also stated that he has been mobilising all of the state government's heavy equipment to assist in the excavation of the buried area. He informed media that troops were already on the ground in the disaster-plagued province, which has seen 900 people killed in January 2011 due to torrential rains. Over 180 troops have been dispatched in the area.

According to the state fire department, the area got 25.8cm of heavy rainfall in three hours late Tuesday, nearly as much as the preceding 30 days combined.

While, On January 30, landslides, as well as flooding caused by heavy rain, killed almost 19 people in Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populated state. In addition, increasing water levels prompted approximately 500,000 people to flee their homes.

