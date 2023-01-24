Brazil Airlifts Starving Yanomami People From Amazon After Prez Lula's Visit To Roraima

Following Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's Saturday visit to the Amazon state of Roraima, the government declared a medical emergency and airlifted 16 starving Yanomami tribal people to receive urgent treatment. Lula visited the region denouncing the plight of the Yanomami, whose supposedly protected lands have been plunged into crisis due to government neglect and the explosion of illegal mining, reported The Guardian.

Horrifying photographs of emaciated Yanomami children and adults emerged on the eve of Lula’s trip, laying bare the scale of the health crisis facing the territory’s estimated 30,000 Indigenous inhabitants. “The photos really shook me because it’s impossible to understand how a country like Brazil neglects our Indigenous citizens to such an extent,” the president told the media in Boa Vista.

Lula accuses Bolsonaro of genocide

Lula on Saturday, accused former President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration of committing genocide against the Yanomami people, amid public outrage over a humanitarian catastrophe in the country’s largest Indigenous territory. “More than a humanitarian crisis, what I saw in Roraima was a genocide. A premeditated crime against the Yanomami, committed by a government impervious to the suffering of the Brazilian people,” Lula tweeted on Sunday, one day after visiting an overcrowded clinic for Yanomami patients in Roraima’s capital, Boa Vista.

Brazilian justice minister, Flávio Dino, also tweeted that he would order a federal police investigation into “strong indications” the Yanomami had suffered crimes including genocide – meaning the deliberate attempt to partially or completely destroy an ethnic, national, racial or religious group.

Lula blamed his far-right predecessor for forsaking Indigenous communities and encouraging the thousands of wildcat miners who flooded the Portugal-sized Yanomami enclave during Bolsonaro’s 2019-2022 government, reported The Guardian. Those miners contaminated rivers and wrecked forests, depriving remote Yanomami communities of key food sources – fish and other animals such as monkeys and wild boars – while simultaneously spreading malaria and hampering the efforts of government health workers.

“As well as the disregard and neglect of the last government the main cause of this genocide is the invasion of 20,000 illegal miners, whose presence was encouraged by the ex-president. These miners poison rivers with mercury, causing destruction and death,” Lula wrote, pledging: “There will be no more genocides.”