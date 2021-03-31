Brazil Armed Forces Chiefs Quit Over Sudden Sacking Of Defence Minister; Bolsonaro Accepts

Brazil’s crisis-stricken administration was shaken by the sudden sacking of Brazil’s defence minister which further led to the resignation of the heads of all three branches of the armed forces. The commanders of the Brazilian army, navy and air force – Gen Edson Leal Pujol, Adm Ilques Barbosa and Lt-Brig Antônio Carlos Bermudez met with Jair Bolsonaro’s new minister on Tuesday, March 30 and handed over their resignations. The defence ministry on the same afternoon confirmed that all three would be replaced.

According to reports by Folha de São Paulo newspaper, this is the first time in history that the heads of all three branches of the military resigned because of a disagreement with the President. Bolsonaro also replaced Brazil's foreign minister who was widely criticized for an anti-globalism stance. Carlos Melo, a political science professor at Insper University in Sao Paulo, said, “Since 1985, we haven’t had news of such clear intervention of the President with regard to the armed forces”. He added, “Will this resistance continue? That’s the question”.

Crisis in Brazil

The political turmoil comes in when Brazil has been hardly hit by the COVID-19 crisis. Recently, Brazil has reported 3,251 coronavirus deaths in a single day for the first time as only Sao Paulo registered 1,021 deaths. Brazil's death toll has reached 3,00,000 which has become the world's second-highest behind the United States. The latest surge in cases has put the health care system of Brazil under immense pressure.

The hospitals during the pandemic have been watching their ICU beds being filled up and the requirement of oxygen cylinders has increased as the people have been facing breathing problems due to the COVID-19 infection. The health ministry has told The Associated Press that seven states of Brazil have reported insufficient oxygen supply. The Brazilian economists, including former finance ministers and central bank presidents in an open letter published on March 22 had appealed for faster vaccination and for setting up strict COVID-19 protocols to control the spread of the pandemic in the country. The health experts and economists have said that the President has presented a false choice between preserving health and economic well-being.

The Brazilian president has faced criticism from the leaders of the country for his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. On March 22, the governor of Sao Paulo state Joao Doria told CNN that the massive death toll could have been prevented if Bolsonaro handled the pandemic well. Doria added that millions of people have been affected because of an “unprepared and psychopathic leader” at the top.

(Image Credits: AP)