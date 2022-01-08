Brazil: Court Fines American Airlines $1,759 For Not Serving Kosher Meals To Passengers

A court in Brazil fined American Airlines a penalty amount of $1,759 for not serving Kosher meals to two passengers. The passengers had been told that they would get the Kosher meal, which is a Jewish meal on their long-distance flights, reported JTA. One of the passengers reportedly did not have food for 10 hours on the flight from New York to Sao Paulo.

Furthermore, the other passengers had been without food for nine hours on two flights, from Madrid to Philadelphia and then again from Chicago to London, JTA reported, citing Brazilian law news site ConJur. Jose Marcos Marrone, the judge of the 23rd Chamber of Civil Court of the Justice Tribunal of Sao Paulo, stated that the airline failed to provide the service they had assured and further insisted that the defendant was not able to deny the allegations of the plaintiff, as per the ConJur. The report has not revealed the name of the plaintiffs.

Passengers get Kosher meals in flights from Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro

As per the JTA report, the airlines do not have a legal obligation to provide any kind of food in the United States and Brazil. The countries, however, have consumer protection laws that allow people to take penal action against the service providers when they assure passengers of providing a certain product. As per the American Airlines website, they provide 15 kinds of special meals including Kosher food, baby food, and bland and vegetarian meals. However, the airline provides Kosher food options to passengers from Brazil if they depart from Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Furthermore, American Airlines does not serve Kosher meals on flights departing from India.

Jewish couple files case against American Airlines

In December, an elderly Jewish couple claimed that they were removed off an American Airlines aircraft and left stranded in Miami after they refused to drop their holy Tallit prayer shawl. The lawsuit which was filed by the couple on November 29, stated that the Roberto Birman and Elena Birman were flying from Miami to Newark, New Jersey in August when a flight attendant allegedly subjected them to illegal and discriminatory conduct, as per Daily Mail. The bag was allegedly thrown on Roberto's lap and he was told that the bag needed to go under his seat. Roberto responded by saying that it is a religious object and it can't go beneath the seat, after which the couple were reportedly kicked off the flight.

Image: AP/Shutterstock