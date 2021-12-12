Brazil Court Mandates 'divisive' COVID Vaccine Passports For Travellers Amid Omicron Scare

The divisive "vaccine passports" in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro have been reinstated after Brazil's Supreme Court nullified the previous ruling by Judge Paulo Rangel that briefly halted the mandate. At the request of the city government, as per the court ruling, only the fully jabbed people will now be allowed to enter Brazil and will be able to access public establishments only upon presenting the proof of vaccination to the authorities, as per Brazil’s The Rio Times. The new mandate, which had garnered mounting controversies from civilian rights defenders, has been passed in view of the surging Omicron B.1.1.529 variant of concern cases.

Brazil’s National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) had already enacted this mandate in at least 211 locations earlier this year, except in Brazilian capitals, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Effective immediately, judge Luís Roberto Barroso’s ruling that challenges Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s stance on vaccines mandates all travellers to show digital proof of vaccination when they arrive in Brazil.

Brazilian President boycotted vaccines, said 'If you turn into a crocodile, it's your problem'

Far-right leader Bolsonaro had repeatedly boycotted the vaccines, at one time even launching a bizarre attack on Pfizer-BioNTech, claiming that the mRNA vaccines turned people into crocodiles. "In the Pfizer contract, it's very clear: 'we're not responsible for any side effects.' If you turn into a crocodile, it's your problem," Bolsonaro told the presser.

Last year, as pandemic gripped the world, he had downplayed the virus calling it "a little flu.” Brazilian leader had insisted that he would not be vaccinated while hurling absurd claims during the country’s mass inoculation program. "If you become superhuman, if a woman starts to grow a beard or if a man starts to speak with an effeminate voice, they will not have anything to do with it," he said, speaking about the vaccine manufacturers as he discouraged vaccinations.

With at least 7.1 million cases and almost 185,000 deaths, Brazil has one of the world’s highest tolls. While the Brazilian welcomes those who desired to be inoculated he outright told reporters that he won’t be getting it. Some people say I'm giving a bad example. But to the imbeciles, to the idiots that say this, I tell them I've already caught the virus, I have the antibodies, so why to get vaccinated?” he said.

