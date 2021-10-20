Brazil: COVID-19 Probing Committee To Drop 'homicide' Charges Against President Bolsonaro

Brazilian senators leading an official probe into President Jair Bolsonaro's alleged ‘mishandling’ of the COVID 19 pandemic declared late Tuesday that they were withdrawing their recommendations to press charges of mass homicide and genocide against their leader. According to CNN affiliate CNN Brasil’s report published on October 19, the lawmakers decided to take a U-turn on indicting Bolsonaro for downplaying the pandemic that led to mounting casualties and record hospitalizations in the Latin American nation.

A 1,200-page draft report leaked earlier to the US-based network had revealed that the Brazilian Senate Pandemic Parliamentary Inquiry (CPI) prepared to hold Bolsonaro's policies accountable for the deaths of more than 300,000 Brazilians from the novel coronavirus. Though earlier yesterday, CPI president Sen. Omar Aziz was reported telling the Senate that the committee had decided to drop allegations of genocide against Brazilian Indigenous communities over the lack of consensus. "What we agreed upon is the issue of genocide, which was withdrawn. I think it's for the better. (Report author) Sen. Renan Calheiros heard arguments from everybody, it was very clear," Aziz told Brazilian reporters.

Separately, CPI vice president Sen. Randolfe Rodrigues also agreed that the lawmakers would abstain from pressing mass murder charges on the Brazilian leader and instead press charges of "epidemic that resulted in death,” according to CNN Brazil. Therefore, the Brazilian President will now be answerable for humanity, incitement to commit crimes, and "charlatanism" during the global health emergency. A final document is also expected to be published soon, followed by a vote scheduled for the week ahead. Bolsonaro had earlier launched an attack on the CPI saying that the committee was drawing away from critical issues such as corruption by holding an investigation against him for the COVID-19 death toll.

"They want to accuse me of genocide. Now, tell me in what country people have not died? This CPI has no credibility,” Brazilian President Bolsonaro had reportedly stated.

Angry Brazilians ask to jail President Bolsonaro

Demonstrators had earlier flooded the major cities across Brazil demanding the impeachment of their leader, President Jair Bolsonaro, for worsening their economic woes during the COVID-19 pandemic and downplaying the threat of the COVID-19. “We have come to shout at the top of our voices: Bolsonaro’s place is behind bars,” the president of Brazil's Democratic Labour party, Carlos Lupi, was heard yelling as he marched with hundreds of thousand strong ‘anti-Bolsonaro crowd.' In the populous cities of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Brazilians shouted, "Out Bolsonaro, out Bolsonaro” brandishing placards that read: ”Bolsonaro Must Leave, Impeachment Now!,” CNN affiliate in Brazil reported. In Brazil, close to 600,000 citizens have succumbed to the coronavirus ailment, and the citizens have largely blamed their President Jair Bolsonaro’s casual approach and his taking the COVID-19 threat lightly as a major contributor to the mounting casualties.