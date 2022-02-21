Brazil: Death Toll Crosses 150 In Petrópolis Due To Landslides; Clean-up Op Initiated

The death toll in devastating landslide and flash flooding prompted by heavy rainfall in the picturesque Brazilian city of Petrópolis, north of Rio de Janeiro, has grown over 150, according to the authorities on Sunday. As per BBC, nearly 27 children and teens have lost their lives, with over 120 still missing. Authorities believe it is doubtful that any more people will be discovered alive underneath the debris, as rescue workers have been digging through the mounds of muck and rubble.

Furthermore, emergency rescue operations by the crews have been hindered by frequent downpours. Search and rescue workers have been digging through the debris and sludge with spades and shovels, alongside teams of volunteers assisting them. In unstable regions, crews are using hand tools as well as chainsaws to dig, with 41 sniffer dogs assisting them.

According to Social media videos and photographs, pouring water was seen to be carrying automobiles as well as houses through the streets. Two buses were seen sinking on video as passengers fought to get through the windows. The swelling muddy floods that surged down the streets swamped shops, leaving mounds of garbage.

In one of the worst-affected locations, the torrential rain is thought to have wrecked 80 houses. According to The Guardian, several roads remained inaccessible on Wednesday as cars and household items piled up, blocking access to the city's higher neighbourhoods.

Large clean-up operation initiated in Petrópolis

Since the disaster has forced people to leave their houses, in schools as well as shelter camps, some 900 individuals are being sheltered. In addition to this, as the city prepares to resume its daily business following the devastating crisis, on Sunday, a large clean-up operation retrieved over 300 automobiles that had been carried away by the floodwaters.

Meanwhile, Rio de Janeiro state governor Claudio Castro had also dispatched heavy gear to aid with the excavating work. Mayor of Petrópolis Rubens Bomtempo has also stated, “We need our streets clear so we can speed up the job of getting our city back on its feet,” as per BBC.

Tuesday's rainfall was above normal for February, resulting in landslides and floods. President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, who traveled over the disaster zone on Friday, described the city as "enormous destruction, like war scenes."

Moreover, Landslides and flooding caused by heavy rain had killed over 19 people in Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous state, on January 30. Furthermore, rising flood levels had forced some 500,000 individuals to evacuate their homes.

