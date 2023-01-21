Brazil Denies Military Involvement In Riots As President Lula Meets Heads Of Armed Forces

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met with the commanders of the Brazilian army, navy and airforce on Friday. These meetings came on the heels of violent protests in Brazil which involved attacks on the seats of power in the capital Brasilia. The Brazilian Report has stated that the meeting by and large focused on investments in science and technology.

Meanwhile, Brazil's Defense Minister, José Mucio, stated that the country's armed forces were not directly involved in the January 8 riots that took place in Brasilia. The unrest was sparked by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who stormed government buildings and called for a military intervention to overthrow the elected President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Mucio stated that, while the armed forces were not directly involved, any individuals who participated in the riots would have to answer as citizens. Following a meeting between Lula and the heads of the army, navy and air force, Mucio reassured that such an incident would not happen again as the armed forces would take action to anticipate it. Lula had previously expressed suspicions of collusion by "people in the armed forces" in the January 8 riots and questioned if he could trust military personnel with his personal security.

Defence minister has ordered a 'thorough review'

As a result, he ordered a "thorough review" of staff at the presidential palace and announced that federal police would replace army officers from his security details. The January 8 riots were sparked by Bolsonaro supporters, who refused to accept that the former president had lost his bid for re-election and claimed that the election had been stolen. More than 4,000 supporters caused havoc in Brasilia, storming the National Congress building and causing massive damage.

Brazil has a long history of military interference in the political process

The protestors also ransacked presidential offices and clashed with the police. Since the riots, over 2,000 people have been arrested and Bolsonaro is under investigation for potentially fueling the raids, DW reported. Brazil has a long history of political instability and the military's involvement in the democratic process is not unheard of, although it hasn't occurred for quite some time. Some notable examples of military's interference are -

The Revolution of 1930: This was a bloodless coup led by Getulio Vargas, a Brazilian lawyer and politician, that resulted in the overthrow of President Washington Luís. Vargas went on to become the President of Brazil and ruled the country for over a decade.

The Coup of 1964: A group of military officers led a coup that overthrew President João Goulart, who was seen as a leftist and a threat to the existing political and economic order. The military dictatorship that followed lasted for 21 years and was marked by repression, censorship, and human rights abuses.

The Collor de Mello Impeachment: President Fernando Collor de Mello was impeached and removed from office in 1992 following accusations of corruption. While it was not a traditional coup, the impeachment was driven by military figures, who had a significant influence in the country's politics.