Brazil Election 2022: President Bolsonaro's Demand To Swap EVMs For Paper Ballots Rejected

In a major blow for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, the Brazil Congress committee formed for the constitutional amendment to adopt printed ballots has voted against the President's long-awaited demand. According to a report by Wion, the 34-member congressional committee voted 23 to 11 to defer the amendment, thus delivering another defeat to the Brazilian President. This comes after Bolsonaro alleged that Brazil's electronic voting system isn’t reliable and makes it impossible to audit results.

The constant attack on the Brazilian voting system prompted an outcry and closed-door meetings between lawmakers and Supreme Court justices to defend the system. On August 2, he missed the nation’s electoral court deadline to present proof of his claims. Subsequently, he demanded an amendment to adopt the printed receipts. His administration said in case of fraud, and the printed receipts can help in recalculating the results. According to the Associated Press (AP) report, the Brazilian President dedicate long hours on social media to attack the current voting system. However, every time he failed to provide any concrete evidence against his claim.

Opinion polls show President Jair Bolsonaro trails former leftist President

Bolsonaro, who is expected to seek a second term, has been facing a significant drop in popularity on social media platforms after he repeatedly failed to prove his claims and failed to handle the coronavirus pandemic. Opinion polls show he trails former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Reacting to Jair Bolsonaro repeated attack on the voting system, political experts compare him with former US President Donald Trump. They said he would raise doubts over the election system if he loses the upcoming election. Earlier, during a presser, he threatened not to accept the result if the system remains unchanged.

Political experts predict Bolsonaro would behave like Trump if he loses the election

Earlier in an interview with the Associated Press, Bolsonaro had said the printed vote is a "risky solution to a problem that does not exist". He said "it increases the risk of coercion and breaches of vote secrecy by drug traffickers and militias. Criminal organizations have been known to corral support for candidates and buy votes. Congressman Ivan Valente of Socialism and Liberty Party told the commission that the incumbent President has already lost the election and that's the reason he repeatedly threatening the election equipment. He wants to perpetuate himself in power. He needs to be contained," said Congressman Ivan Valente.

(With inputs from AP)

Image Credit: AP