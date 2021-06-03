Brazil Expresses Angst With 'pots And Pans' Protest Over COVID-19 Deaths

On Wednesday, as almost 100,000 Brazilians contracted the COVID-19, and 2,507 died, protests erupted across the Latin American nation as angry citizens took to the streets ‘banging pots and pans’ against the right-wing leader Jair Bolsonaro’s mishandling of the pandemic. This comes just a month after the Supreme Federal Court (STF) of Brazil green-lighted the congressional probe where Senate Rodrigo Pacheco would look into Bolsonaro’s federal response to the pandemic that caused about half a million deaths in the country.

Brazilian newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo called the approval a setback for the Bolsonaro government as the Brazilian leader expressed discontent on the proposed COVID-19 investigation against him. In defiance of his attitude since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazilians across 16 cities led a ‘pots and pans’ protest flailing a gigantic blimp that demonstrated Bolsonaro as “a vampire”. In Rio de Janeiro, aggravated demonstrators hung from their balconies, stood outside their homes as they maintained social distance, and banged large pots denouncing the response of the government that mounted deaths from the contagious, respiratory ailment.

Bolsonaro had argued in a presser that Brazil was a "powder keg" and that there would be "serious problems” with the imposition of restrictions that may have curbed COVID-19 spread. Coronavirus-related deaths in Brazil are only second to the US, and the situation deteriorated this past week. President Jair Bolsonaro’s ‘no restrictions’ approach plunged the Latin American country into a devastating crisis with a bungled vaccine campaign, although, he touted that every Brazilian that wants a vaccine “will have it by end of the year.” Following his press statement, the Brazilian health ministry reduced the vaccine available for the month of June. In the evening televised speech, the Brazilian leader touted his administration’s economic achievements, as he pledged growth without revealing a substitutive plan or a roadmap to economic recovery.

Brazilian President flouts COVID-19 protocols

Only last month, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro was penalized for flouting the COVID-19 protocols as he organized mass public events without social distancing or masks, including a motorcade rally along Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. Bolsonaro was slammed for his lackadaisical approach despite rising COVID-19 cases in Maranhao state. The far-right leader who had dismissed COVID-19 as a “little flu” adding that “we all die someday” was seen greeting a crowd of hundreds of thousands during his walkabouts with no mask.

Brazil’s President had earlier criticized lockdown measures implemented by state governors despite the mounting death toll. He had specifically lambasted the governor of the northern state of Maranhao for enforcing lockdown.“Since they don’t want to open, we will,” Bolsonaro told a news conference. As Bolsonaro conducted the massless rallies congregating crowds in large numbers, Maranhao’s leftist governor, Flávio Dino announced a fine as he tweeted: