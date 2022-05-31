Brazil Floods: 91 People Die & Two Dozen Others Missing In Pernambuco; Relief Efforts On

As many as 91 people have died and two dozen others have been missing due to flooding over the weekend in Brazil's Pernambuco state, according to AP. Rescue workers have been searching for 26 people who are currently unaccounted for. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday, 30 May, flew over the flood-affected regions of Pernambuco’s capital, Recife, and neighbouring Jaboatao dos Guararapes.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the area, Jair Bolosonaro said, "Unfortunately, these catastrophes happen in a continent-sized country," according to AP. He said that Brazil experienced similar disasters in the mountains above Rio de Janeiro in southern Bahia state and Minas Gerais state. He expressed his sympathies to people who lost their loved ones due to flooding and stressed that their main objective is to comfort families. He noted that landing in the helicopter was not possible in the region as the soil was soaked. According to the state's civil defence authority, as many as 5000 residents have been displaced from their homes. The authorities have issued an alert for possible landslides in the region. The Pernambuco civil defence has advised people living in high-risk areas around Recife city to take shelter in other places as the rain has caused landslides in the region.

After flying over the places affected by the floods, President Jair Bolsonaro, along with his ministers of State, gave a press conference in Recife, in the state of Pernambuco, to discuss assistance actions for the population. pic.twitter.com/mYtqQFJVW2 — Government of Brazil (@govbrazil) May 30, 2022

Over 400 military personnel deployed to provide relief

According to officials, Brazil's northeast region has witnessed high volumes of rain and more rain has been registered in 24 hours over the weekend than the total volume expected in May, CNN reported. The Brazilian government, in its statement, announced that the Unified Social Assistance System has been mobilized. Furthermore, the government has said that the National Civil Defence has acknowledged the emergency situation in 14 regions and 63 cities are being monitored. The authorities have deployed more than 400 military personnel to provide relief to the people. Meanwhile, Daniel Ferreira, the minister of regional development, announced that the government is working to make funds available to municipalities that have declared a state of emergency due to the floods. He further stated that a new credit line will be available to cities affected by such disasters.

The Brazilian government has acted in a coordinated manner to minimize societal suffering. More than 400 military personnel were deployed to provide relief, in support of the Civil Defense and local security agencies. pic.twitter.com/fUcr6YmLhT — Government of Brazil (@govbrazil) May 30, 2022

(With inputs from AP)