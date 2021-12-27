Brazil Floods: Over 4,30,000 People And 72 Towns Affected In Bahia Region, Claims Report

Northeastern Brazil, which has already been under the wrath of the flood, is now facing incessant rains. According to data published by the local news outlet, G1 news portal, more than 4,30,000 people living in the Bahia region have been affected due to the flood. Also, the government introduced an emergency for at least 72 localities. As of now, at least 18 people lost their lives while 286 have been injured in the massive flood that has been a matter of concern for the authorities for the past two months. The local authority said that the ongoing flood is one of the worst in the past few decades.

Citing Brazilian Citizenship Minister Joao Roma, news agency Sputnik said the country's health ministry will deploy more than 90 doctors to Bahia to assist the victims of floods. "At this first moment we’re acting to save people, to get people off the top of their houses, out of isolation, with boats," Bahia Governor Rui Costa said during a visit to an affected area Sunday. He said officials were trying to distribute food, mattresses and warm clothing. On December 26, Sunday, two dams broke in northeastern Brazil, threatening worse flooding. According to AP, thousands of people already left their homes while lakhs of people are on the verge of fleeing. The city governments of Jussiape and Itambe posted warnings on social media urging people to seek safety.

"A dam with a high volume of water has broken and a strong flash flood is expected to affect the municipality of Itambe in a few moments. All residents should evacuate from the banks of the river Verruga urgently," said the city message posted on Instagram.

5 killed in Christmas gunfire in northeast Brazil

Apart from the natural disaster, the country also reported incidents of gun violence on Christmas day. According to AP, at least five people were killed and six others were wounded by gunfire while celebrating Christmas on a soccer field in the northeastern city of Fortaleza. Authorities said only two of the victims had been identified: One is 21 and the other 26 years old and both had a police record for crimes including criminal association, illegal firearms, receiving stolen goods, and disturbing the peace, according to AP.

Image: AP