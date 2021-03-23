Brazil Governor Says Bolsonaro Made 'unbelievable Mistakes' In COVID-19 Handling

The governor of Sao Paulo state has called Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro a “psychopathic leader”, whose alleged mishandling of COVID-19 disease resulted in the deaths of over a quarter-million people. Joao Doria, who spoke to CNN, said the massive death toll could have been prevented, had President Jair Bolsonaro handled the pandemic well. Doria added that millions of people have been affected because of an “unprepared and psychopathic leader” at the top.

Doria accused Bolsonaro of making the situation worse by picking up disputes with governors and mayors. Doria said Bolsonaro has made “unbelievable mistakes” and instead of fighting the governors, he should have directed his focus towards the handling of the pandemic. Doria’s state of Sao Paulo is the most affected territory in Brazil with 2.3 million cases and over 67,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

On the other hand, Bolsonaro called governors and mayors “tyrants” for imposing lockdowns in the country. According to BBC, Bolsonaro, while addressing a crowd of supporters on his birthday on Sunday, said despite repeated opposition and warning against lockdowns, mayors and governors went ahead with them, causing huge damage to the country’s economy.

Bolsonaro's handling of COVID-19

Bolsonaro has faced a lot of criticism for his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak from people both home and abroad. At the start of the pandemic, Bolsonaro continued to downplay the risks associated with the COVID-19 disease, which resulted in a sudden rise of cases and deaths in the country. Brazil slowly went on to become one of the most affected countries in the world, alongside the United States and India.

The inoculation drive in the Latin American country began earlier in January when the country received the first batch of AstraZeneca's vaccine doses from India. Brazil also started administering China's Coronavac a few days later, which is also a two-dose vaccine. The inoculation drive suffered a major blow after a shortage of vaccine doses occurred across the nation, forcing the government to reserve half their doses for recipients who had already received the first dose.

Meanwhile, the country is also witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. As per the Brazilian government's data, more than 2,000 people are dying on average every day in the country due to the disease. So far, more than 12 million have been infected by the virus, of which over 2,65,000 people have lost their lives.

(Image Credit: AP)