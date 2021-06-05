Brazil Health Board Authorises Import Of Covaxin & Sputnik V; Here Are The Conditions

Quick links:
In a major relief for Bharat Biotech (BBL)'s Covaxin and Russia's Sputnik V, Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) authorised their import by the Ministry of Health on Friday, for distribution and use under controlled conditions. In 4:1 vote the ANVISA board rejected the government's request to ban Sputnik V due to lack of data, safety, quality and effectiveness and to ban Covaxin as it did not meet manufacturing standards. As per the ANVISA's approval, Covaxin has been allowed to be imported to Brazil after improvements were made to BBL's factory as per Brazilian standards.
BBL had filed a fresh request to the Brazilian authorities for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification on 27 May after Brazil's health regulator flagged manufacturing issues in its plant. On February 26, BBL had signed an agreement with the Brazilian government for the supply of 20 million doses of Covaxin during the second and third quarters of the current year. However, due to the GMP issues, the Brazilian health regulator refused to import the vaccine into the country.
As per ANVISA's report, BBL had skipped key steps in ensuring that the virus in Covaxin was fully killed, or was incapable of multiplying in the human body. The report had also highlighted possible variations in Covaxin’s potency from one dose to another. In response, BBL told PTI that the requirements pointed out during inspection will be fulfilled and that the timelines for fulfillment "is under discussion with Brazil and will be resolved soon".