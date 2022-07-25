Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro Launches Re-election Campaign With High Praise For Armed Forces

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has kicked off his candidacy for re-election at a party event in Rio de Janeiro with a speech focused on God, guns and family. Bolsonaro, who uses “Messiah” as his middle name has based his manifesto on social welfare, promising to retain a welfare programme that makes cash payments to the poorer population. His vow is an effort to claw back the commanding lead of his primary rival Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Brazil is all geared up to face Presidential Polls on October 2. On Sunday, the country’s right-wing Liberal Party tapped the 69-year-old as its nominee. Lula, famous for his social welfare programmes was nominated last Thursday by the left-wing Worker’s Party. Notably, Bolsonaro’s nomination came as he continued to launch baseless attacks on the reliability of the nation’s electronic voting system.

According to BBC, which cited multiple polls, Lula is leading by as much as 20 per cent. Bolsonaro, a vaccination sceptic and accused of corruption and scandal, has faced wide protests and public opposition in his tenure, with citizens calling for his resignation. On Sunday, he galvanised an audience of several thousand in Rio’s Maracanazinho stadium. His speech spoke high of the country’s armed forces along with other popular matters.

“The army is on our side,” he told cheering supporters. “It’s an army that doesn’t accept corruption, doesn’t accept fraud. This is an army that wants transparency," he added.

- Obrigado Capixabas!

- Um forte abraço, Espírito Santo! (23/07/2022) pic.twitter.com/3wbXKjQzB1 — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) July 23, 2022

Bolsonaro hopes for transparent elelctions

Earlier last month, US President Joe Biden met his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro, who has not only floated doubts about his own nation’s voting but also about the credibility of the American presidential election. The far-right leader in Brazil was a strong international ally of former US President Donald Trump and was also one of the very few world leaders that did not acknowledge Biden’s presidential win till the very last. At the Los Angeles meeting, Bolsonaro has reckoned, "We do wish to have honest, clean, transparent, auditable, reliable elections."

“I came to office through democracy and I am quite certain that when I leave office it will also be through democratic means," he jhad said.

(Image: AP)