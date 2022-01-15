Brazil Kickstarts Vaccination Campaign For Children Aged 5-11 After Weeks Of Delay

Amid soaring cases of COVID-19, driven by the recently detected Omicron variant, Brazil on Friday has finally started vaccinating its children aged between 5 to 11. The vaccination has started after rounds of heated debate with sceptical Prime Minister Jair Bolsonaro and the health officials. On January 14, at least fifteen Brazilian children were administered COVID-19 vaccines, marking the start of an effort. According to media reports, the vaccination campaign would have been started a week ago, however, Bolsonaro's scepticism led to the delay. Notably, the country’s health regulator issued approval for the administration of the Pfizer shot to kids aged 5 to 11 on December 16 last year. Since then, the President has been campaigning against vaccination.

Bolsonaro even said he would not let her daughter vaccinate against the deadly virus and posted several articles downplaying the effect of the COVID virus. Despite US health authorities suggesting administering the second dose after three weeks, Bolsanoro advocated inoculating the second dose after eight weeks. Talking about the vaccination of children, Bolsonaro said, “Are you going to vaccinate your child when the possibility of dying is almost zero? What is behind this? What are the interests of vaccine maniacs?", Associated Press reported. In addition to this, Bolsonaro cautioned that Pfizer is not responsible for any negative effects the vaccination may cause in children and that parents should seek medical attention immediately if their kid has chest pains or shortness of breath.

Bolsonaro dubs Omircon 'Vaccine Virus'

Recently, during an interview, Bolsonaro has again downplayed the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and asserted that the latest Omicron variant could be called a 'vaccine virus.' Bolsonaro, during an interview with the Gazeta Brasil website, stated that some 'experts' who are not associated with pharmaceutical companies told him that the new COVID variant is a "welcome variant" as it in fact a "sign to the end of the pandemic". Notably, his statement came at a time when the country is reporting a sudden surge in the fresh cases of Coronavirus-- driven by the newly discovered COVID variant. The country registered more than 70,700 new cases in 24 hours -- nearly eight times more than the cases reported two weeks ago.

Apart from registering the highest COVID-19 cases during the first and second waves of the pandemic, the country recorded more than 6,20,000 cases. Notably, this is the second-highest death toll after the United States. "Omicron has not killed anyone," the President said while speaking about the first death due to the new variant.

