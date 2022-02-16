Brazil: Nearly 18 Killed Due To Mudslides & Floods Post Heavy Rains In Rio De Janeiro

The torrential downpours which triggered mudslides and floods in a hilly part of Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, killed at least 18 individuals, officials reported on late Tuesday. According to a statement by the Rio state’s firefighter department, over 180 troops were operating in the afflicted zone. Moreover, officials fear a rise in the death toll as rescue teams searched the devastated regions in the Petropolis district, where hundreds of people had died following heavy rains in 2011, Associated Press reported.

Indicating the heavy downpour, the firefighter department revealed that the area received 25.8 cm of rainfall in just three hours throughout the day, which is nearly as much as the preceding 30 days combined. According to video footage shared on social media, vehicles and residences were swept away by landslides as well as mudslides and water has been flowing through the city of Petropolis and adjacent areas.

Rescue operations underway

In a statement, Petropolis’ city hall stated that the severe rains caused “a high number of incidents and victims” and that rescue and relief operations were still underway, as per Associated Press. In a tweet, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently on a trip to Russia, said he has asked his ministers to provide prompt assistance to the victims. He wrote, “God comfort the families of the victims.”

Brazil landslides

On January 30, landslides and flooding driven by severe rainfall had killed almost 19 people in Brazil's most populous state, Sao Paulo. Also, the rising flood levels had forced nearly 500,000 residents to abandon their homes. According to the local authorities, three members of the same family died when their residence in the city of Embu das Artes was destroyed by a landslide and four others were rescued by firemen.

As per state governor Joao Doria of Sao Paulo, four children had lost their lives in Francisco Morato, whereas four more perished in Franco da Rocha. Deaths had also been recorded in Ribeiro Preto and Ja.

Meanwhile, in early January, severe flooding and landslides wrecked devastation in Brazil's Minas Gerais state when the area was hammered by torrential rainfall. At least 24 people had died in landslides, and the state's civil defence administration had announced a state of emergency due to flooding in 145 communities. Nearly 17,000 people were forced to relocate.

(Image: AP/ Representative Image)