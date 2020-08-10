Last Updated:

Brazil Remembers Its 100,000+ Covid Victims; Crosses & Balloons Dot Copacabana Beach

In a tribute to 1 lakh COVID-19 victims, the NGO group Rio de Paz placed crosses on the sand on the Copacabana beach and released 1000 red balloons into the sky

Written By Gloria Methri
Brazil reports 100,000 COVID-19 deaths
1/5
AP

Brazil surpassed a grim milestone of 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday night, and five months after the first reported case the country has not shown signs of beating the disease.

Copacabana beach balloons
2/5
AP

In a tribute to COVID-19 victims on Saturday morning, the non-governmental group Rio de Paz placed crosses on the sand on the famed Copacabana beach and released 1,000 red balloons into the sky.

1,000 red balloons released into the sky
3/5
AP

At the end of the tribute, members of the NGO released the balloons, which sailed into the sky.

Brazil COVID-19 cases
4/5
AP

The nation of 210 million people has been reporting an average of more than 1,000 daily deaths from the pandemic since late May and reported 905 for the latest 24-hour period.

Insufficient testing in Brazil
5/5
AP

The death and infection toll is second only to the United States. And as in many nations, experts believe that both numbers are severe undercounts due to insufficient testing.

COMMENT
You might also Like
More Photos
View all
Beirut explosion: 'Paris of the Middle East' reduced to ruins; see before and after photos

Beirut explosion: 'Paris of the Middle East' reduced to ruins; see before and after photos
LATEST NEWS
View all