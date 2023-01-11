Brazil Orders Arrest Of Bolsonaro's Ex-minister & Other Top Officials After Capital Riots

After Brazil witnessed riots by pro-Bolsonaro supporters, the judicial authorities have approved warrants for the arrest of top public officials, reported BBC. It is to mention that ex-president Jair Bolsonaro supporters stormed the presidential building and key government institutions in Brasília on Sunday.

One official, the former commander of the military police, has been arrested, reported BBC, citing a local media report. Brasília's former public security chief Anderson Torres and others have been held "responsible for acts and omissions" leading to the riots, said the attorney general's office. However, Torres, who was Bolsonaro's justice minister before assuming office as the public security chief for Brasilia, has denied any role in the riots. Apart from Torres, Colonel Fábio Augusto, the police commander, has been suspended from his role after the riots.

Brazil President criticises the police for their lack of duty

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio 'Lula' da Silva condemned the police for not being able to stop rioters from breach of government buildings, the presidential palace, the Congress, and the Supreme Court in the capital on January 8, CNN reported.

"The Brasilia police neglected (the attacking threat), Brasilia's intelligence neglected it," Lula said during a meeting with governors aboutr the Brazil riots.

He added, "It is easy to see in the footage of the police officers talking to the attackers. There was an explicit connivance of the police with the demonstrators." Lula has vowed to investigate who has financed these riots and to bring those responsible for the riots to justice. Meanwhile, the Brazilian authorities confirmed that they found 5 grenades in the premises of the Supreme Court and Congress after the Sunday attacks on government buildings in Brasilia, said Brazilian Sen Randolfe Rodrigues, reported CNN.

The riots broke out a week after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as a president. Thousands of protestors or supporters of Bolsonaro created chaos in the country. The protestors were seen in yellow Brazil football shirts and waving flags and ransacking the heart of the Brazilian state, reported BBC.