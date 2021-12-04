Brazil President Bolsonaro To Be Investigated For Linking COVID-19 Vaccines To AIDS

Brazil's top court on Friday ordered a probe into President Jair Bolsonaro’s controversial comments linking COVID-19 vaccines to AIDS - a claim dismissed by the health experts and scientists. Brazil’s Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes asked the top prosecutor Augusto Aras to open a probe into the inquiry conducted by Brazil's Senate into Bolsonaro’s remarks, according to Brazilian press reports.

On Oct. 24, the Brazilian president made bizarre comments in a broadcast video shared on Facebook and Twitter, stating that the "official reports from the UK government suggest that fully vaccinated people are developing acquired immunodeficiency syndrome much faster than anticipated." Facebook and Instagram have removed the live broadcast from their platforms labelling the claims as misleading. In an emailed statement to The Associated Press, Facebook’s press office said Bolsonaro’s comments violated Facebook policy regarding COVID-19 jabs.

“Our policies don’t allow claims that COVID-19 vaccines kill or seriously harm people,” Facebook’s emailed statement to AP read. Although the social media firm elapsed three days before taking down the video.

Bolsonaro says quoting 'article in a magazine' as he hurled anti-vaccine misinformation

The unvaccinated Latin American leader said that he was quoting an article in the magazine Exame and not making assertions, although many lawmakers found his comments misleading and condemned the leader known for pushing against vaccine mandates, and downplaying the Coronavirus pandemic. Bolsonaro "used the modus operandi of mass dissemination schemes in social networks” which needs a probe, the prosecutor Moraes reportedly said. Bolsonaro garnered flak for propelling COVID-19 vaccine disinformation even as 610,000 Brazilians have died of COVID-19 due to the leader’s alleged mishandling of the pandemic.

Bolsonaro has also often flouted the health safety measures and has been seen ditching masks in public. The probe request was made by the Senate investigative committee, known in Portuguese as CPI, that earlier opened an investigation into Bolsonaro’s pandemic response alleging crimes against humanity. Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and Aids also issued a response, debunking Bolonaro’s claims as it said that the COVID-19 jabs were tested, including on those living with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome HIV and have been clinically approved as safe. Brazil’s prosecutor in October handed a 1,300-page report to the office of Brazil’s prosecutor general (PGR) inquiring about the Brazilian President’s remarks.