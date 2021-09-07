Brazil President Signs Decree Changing Rules Of Content Moderation On Social Media

Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro on September 6 signed a decree that changes the rules of content moderation on social media. According to BBC, the new bill aims to combat “the arbitrary and unjust deletion of accounts, profiles and content by providers”. The far-right leader, who had content removed from his social media account, said that the change of regulations would help protect freedom of speech.

Bolsonaro said that the suspension or removal of accounts and content that various platforms have subjected him and some of his supporters to is “censorship”. The president’s office added that the new decree would, therefore, provide clarity on the powers of social media firms to police content on their platforms. The bill states that tech companies must provide “just cause and motivation” before removing an account or content.

Bolsonaro's social media posts removed

It is worth mentioning that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Twitter and Facebook removed several posts shared by the president and his supporters to spread misinformation about the virus. Back in July, YouTube removed around 15 videos from Bolsonaro’s channel for spreading COVID misinformation. The clips had promoted hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), a malaria drug, and the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin as treatments against the coronavirus - the two drugs that weren't proven to be an effective treatment against the virus.

YouTube recently also suspended the payments for at least 14 channels’ content producers over allegations of speaking fake, unauthentic news and disinformation about next year’s upcoming elections. On the other hand, Facebook had blocked the accounts of dozens of Bolsonaro’s top allies who were accused of promoting misinformation against federal judges. Since then, the Brazilian leader has encouraged his supporters to engage with him on platforms such as Telegram and Parler.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro announced the new decree on the eve of Brazil’s Independence Day, when his supporters are set to take streets across the nation. As per reports, Bolsonaro’s supporters will be demonstrating against the country’s Congress and Supreme Court, which last month added the president’s name to a list of people being probed over the alleged production of misinformation. Anti-Bolsonaro protests have also been planned, and clashes between the groups could occur. Critics said that pro-Bolsonaro protests represent a danger of democracy.

Image Credit: AP/Unsplash