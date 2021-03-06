Brazil: Priest Uses Fake Gun To Commit Three Robberies With An Hour, Caught

A priest in Brazil used a fake plastic gun to rob two supermarkets and a pharmacy within an hour. According to Daily Mail, the incident took place on March 2 in Passo Fundo in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul. In the CCTV footage, from one of the two supermarkets, the Catholic clergyman can be seen casually pointing a gun towards the cashier, which he took out from his pocket while pretending to pay for the purchase he had made.

Caught by the police hours later

The priest named Elizeu Moreira was arrested by the local police later in the evening, who found a plastic gun in his car and some cash that he had allegedly stolen earlier in the day. According to the report, Moreira confessed to the police that he carried out the robberies at three places on March 2. The police reportedly recovered $116 of the $249 he had stolen from the shops. On March 3, a court in Passo Fondo placed Moreira in detention.

Police chief Diogo Ferreira told reporters that Moreira was looking very calm when he committed those robberies. The police chief added that Moreira confessed to them that he committed those robberies out of "madness". Moreira's lawyer informed that his client had missed out on his medication before he committed the crime and that he is undergoing a psychiatric assessment.

Moreira ordained priesthood 18 months ago and was working at Santa Terezinha Church. Archbishop Dom Weber, who oversaw Moreira's training, said he was "shocked" by the incident. Weber said that Moreira was performing his duties very well and was good at his job, adding that he still can't think of a reason that might have pushed the 27-year-old towards darkness.

(Representative Image)