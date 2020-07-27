Brazil Records Over 24,000 New Cases Of COVID-19 Infection, 500 More Deaths In Last 24hrs

Brazil has confirmed more than 24,000 positive COVID-19 cases and over 500 new virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, Brazil has reported a total of 2,419,091 cases of infection and 87,004 deaths since the pandemic began. It is the second-worst hit country in the world right behind the United States and the worst affected country in the Latin America region.

Read: Number Of Fires Increases In Brazil's Pantanal Wetlands

Crisis worsens

According to reports, on July 25, Brazil reported 51,147 new coronavirus cases and 1,211 new virus-related deaths. Last week Brazil has seen a weekly rise of 8,000 virus-related deaths, this figure is 1,000 more than the previous week's hike.

In a ray of hope, 1.63 million people in Brazil are also reported to have recovered from the virus. WHO Executive Director Michael Ryan has stated that the COVID-19 curve has reached a plateau in Brazil and now the country can focus on flattening the curve and beating the virus once and for all.

Read: Firefighters Battle Blaze In Brazil’s Pantanal

Brazil begins Phase-III trials

Earlier, Brazil started with Phase III trials of a Chinese-made vaccine. According to reports, the advanced trials that began on Tuesday, July 21 will have the potential vaccine administered to 900 doctors and health workers who have volunteered for the program which is spread across six Brazilian states.

CoronaVac, a possible COVID-19 vaccine that has been made by Chinese company Sinovac, has advanced the furthest in the trial among all other vaccine contenders from around the world, as per reports.

The company that has made the vaccine has teamed up with the Butantan Institute, a Brazilian public health research centre which will handle the trials. If the trials are successful then the Institute will have the right to produce 120 million does as per the deal.

(With ANI Inputs)

Read: Cobra Bite Case Prompts Investigation, Busts Exotic Animal Trafficking Ring In Brazil

Read: Brazil: Sao Paulo Carnival Indefinitely Postponed Due To COVID-19 Pandemic