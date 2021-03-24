Brazil Records Over 3000 Coronavirus Deaths In A Single Day For First Time

Brazil has reported 3,251 coronavirus deaths in a single day for the first time on March 23 as only Sao Paulo registered 1,021 deaths. Brazil's death toll has reached 3,00,000 which has become the world's second-highest behind the United States. The latest surge in cases has put the health care system of Brazil under immense pressure.

The hospitals during pandemic have been watching their ICU beds being fill up and the requirement of oxygen cylinders has increased as the people have been facing breathing problem due to the COVID-19 infection. The health ministry has told The Associated Press that seven states of Brazil have reported insufficient oxygen supply. The Brazilian economists, including former finance ministers and central bank presidents in an open letter published on March 22 had appealed for faster vaccination and for setting up strict COVID-19 protocols to control the spread of the pandemic in the country. The health experts and economists have said that the President has presented a false choice between preserving health and economic well-being.

Brazilian President Bolsonaro in his address on Television and radio did not comment on the COVID-19 deaths reported in the country but he said that the Brazilians will "very soon return to normal life." He said that the government has worked well to fight the COVID-19 virus. He further added that the government will "make 2021 a year of vaccines." Bolsonaro has criticised the governors and mayors for imposing lockdowns in the country as it affected the economy of the country, reported The Associated Press. On March 19, he had even appealed to the Supreme Court to invalidate curfews imposed by two states and Brazil’s federal district.

The Brazilian president has faced criticism from the the leaders of the country for his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. On March 22, the governor of Sao Paulo state Joao Doria told CNN that the massive death toll could have been prevented if Bolsonaro handled the pandemic well. Doria added that millions of people have been affected because of an “unprepared and psychopathic leader” at the top.

(Inputs from The Associated Press)

(Image Credits: Geralt/Pixabay/AP)