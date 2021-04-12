Brazil Reports Second Highest Cases Behind US, Death Toll Surpasses Grim 3,50,000

The hospitals in Brazil continue to struggle as the surge in COVID-19 cases continues. The deaths reported due to the COVID-19 has also seen a major high in the last few days. Brazil has recorded more than 3,50,000 COVID-19 deaths of 2.9 million deaths worldwide.

COVID-19 situation in Brazil

The United States is the worst-hit country with 32,149,565 COVID-19 cases and 5,61,780 deaths. Brazil has the second position behind the US to have reported 13,482,023 cases and 3,53,137 deaths caused due to the virus. According to the data from Johns Hopkins University, Brazil's seven-day average of deaths has increased to 2,820 per day. Sao Paulo, the most populous city of Brazil has been the hardest hit by the virus. It has reported 2,635,378 cases and 82,407 deaths.

The Intensive Care Units for COVID-19 patients in most Brazilian states have more than 90 per cent occupancy. Seven of every ten hospitals in the country fear running out of oxygen the next few days, reported the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo. Brazil started vaccinating its citizens on January 11 and it has so far vaccinated 29.5 million people.

Bolsonaro faces criticism

Brazilian health experts have blamed President Jair Bolsonaro for refusing to implement strict COVID-19 restrictions in the country. The Brazilian president has faced criticism from the leaders of the country for his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. On March 22, the governor of Sao Paulo state Joao Doria told CNN that the massive death toll could have been prevented if Bolsonaro handled the pandemic well. Doria added that millions of people have been affected because of an “unprepared and psychopathic leader” at the top. Meanwhile, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on April 9 said that he was the victim of “judicial activism” after Supreme Court ordered the Senate to launch an inquiry into his government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Justice Luis Roberto Barroso ruled that a potentially damaging inquiry should be set up into the Bolsonaro government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

(Inputs from The Associated Press)

(Image Credits: Geralt/Pixabay/AP)