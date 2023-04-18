Brazil Says Anti-Russian Sanctions Have Negative Consequences For Economies Around Globe

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira has said that unilateral economic sanctions on Russia harm developing nations. Speaking at a press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Vieira said: "I reiterated to [Russian Foreign] Minister [Sergey] Lavrov Brazil's position on unilateral sanctions. Apart from not having been coordinated with the UN Security Council, they have negative consequences for economies around the world, especially for developing countries, many of which have not yet recovered from the pandemic," as per a report from TASS.

The foreign ministers of Russia and Brazil led their respective delegations in talks held on Monday morning at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Brazilian capital. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to meet with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as well as with Celso Amorim, President Lula's foreign policy advisor and former Brazilian foreign minister.

A look at ties between Russia and Brazil

Russia and Brazil, two geographically distant countries, have had diplomatic relations for over a century, with historical ties dating back to the 19th century. Despite their geographical distance, both nations have sought to develop mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas, including politics, economics, and culture.

One key area of cooperation between Russia and Brazil is in the economic sphere. Both countries are major emerging economies, with significant natural resources and diverse industrial sectors. Trade between Russia and Brazil has been on the rise in recent years, with bilateral trade reaching over $4 billion in 2020, according to official data. Brazil primarily exports agricultural products, such as soybeans and meat, to Russia, while Russia exports a wide range of products to Brazil, including machinery, chemicals, and fertilizers.

In addition to trade, both countries have sought to enhance investment and business ties. Russian companies have shown an interest in investing in Brazil's energy, mining, and agricultural sectors, while Brazilian companies have sought investment opportunities in Russia's technology, infrastructure, and manufacturing sectors. In 2019, Russia and Brazil signed a memorandum of understanding to promote investment and economic cooperation, which further underscores their commitment to strengthening economic ties.

On the diplomatic front, Russia and Brazil have often aligned their positions on global issues, including in multilateral forums such as the United Nations and the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) group. Both countries have expressed support for multipolarity in international relations and the need for a more equitable global governance system that reflects the interests of emerging economies.