Brazil Senate Opens Bolsonaro COVID Probe To Investigate 'mishandling' Of Pandemic

Brazil's Senate Tuesday launched a probe into the state government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, amid criticism of President Jair Bolsonaro’s ‘no restrictions’ approach that plunged the Latin American country into a devastating crisis with bungled vaccine campaign, and the world’s second-highest COVID-19 death toll. Seen as ‘potentially damaging’ for the Brazilian leader’s re-election bid next year, and eventually his presidential runoff, the probe could lead to criminal charges as a jury will investigate thousands of Brazilians' deaths succumbed to the coronavirus due to inadequate medical assistance. An independent senator, Omaz Aziz, was elected over his ally to be chairman. One of his critics named Sen. Renan Calheiros was appointed as the rapporteur, in charge of writing the committee’s report and summoning witnesses as the investigation started late Tuesday, The Associated Process reported.

“The country has the right to know who contributed to the death of thousands, and they must be punished immediately and in a exemplary manner,” Omaz Aziz, said in an AP report. He insisted, that nobody shall be prejudged or targeted unfairly as they deliver testimonies.

[Coronavirus gravesite at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: AP]

He was frequently seen flouting the COVID-19 protocols, holidaying while his country reeled under the overburdened hospital systems, and downplaying the virus as ‘little flu’ when the pandemic hit Bolsonaro has constantly denied any ‘wrongdoing’. He called his mayors and the governors “problematic” for imposing lockdown, which he argued was more harmful than the virus itself. “That lockdown policy, of quarantine, is absurd,” Bolsonaro, who touted himself as supreme head of the armed forces, told the local press reporters, indicating that he might rope in the army on streets.

He slammed the “cowardly way” of some governors, who he said, were forcing people to stay at home. The Brazilian leaders’ remarks came as health ministers urged Bolsonaro this month to impose a national lockdown as the country saw a peak during a deadly second variant wave, and the death toll reached the grim milestone of 400,000 -- in total.

[Credit: AP]

“The inquiry will call scientists from all over Brazil to testify and show how irresponsible the president’s statements were. It will get tougher for him. Public opinion will be heard at the Senate,” said Carlos Melo, a political science professor at Insper University in Sao Paulo. “It was unavoidable. The time came for the political system to react.”

Turning Brazil into 'epicentre of pandemic crisis'

Brazil’s parliamentary investigative commission announced that it will question the federal and state officials’ pandemic steps to ascertain if they had indulged in criminal negligence or corruption as harrowing scenes of Oxygen shortage emerged in the hard-hit city of Manaus, as patients gasped for breath and succumbed outside hospitals with no beds. The order was issued by Justice Luis Roberto Barroso for a Senate probe as Bolsonaro constantly downplayed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic. He opposed locally imposed lockdowns and was seen revelling in crowds turning Brazil into the epicentre of the pandemic crisis as ambulances filled with breathless patients lined up outside weak healthcare facilities not equipped to save lives. More than 90 per cent of Brazil’s intensive-care unit beds were filled with COVID-19 patients, which mostly didn’t make it as medics reported a shortage of sedatives for intubation and lack of essential covid treatment drugs. The daily death count averaged past 3,000.