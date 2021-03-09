Brazil Supreme Court Judge Acquits Former President Lula Of Corruption Charges

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge acquitted former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of corruption charges, restoring his political rights. According to reports, Justice Edson Fachin overturned all four convictions and acquitted Lula of the corruption charges, giving him an opportunity to run for the presidency again. However, the decision is yet to be reviewed by a full Supreme Court, which has the power to nullify his acquittal. Lula attempted to run in the 2018 presidential election, but it was crushed as he was already convicted a year before.

Lula's conviction

Lula was charged after the Brazilian police conducted one of the biggest investigations of corruption in the country’s history. The probe, which was named ‘Operation Car Wash’, revolved around bribery and corruption scandals that revealed the nexus between the politicians, bureaucrats, and business people. The investigation revealed that bribes were being paid to state-owned oil company Petrobras to award contracts on increased prices.

Lula, who served as president between 2003 and 2011, was found guilty of accepting bribes worth millions of dollars. Lula was also convicted of other charges, including obstruction of justice, abuse of power, and money laundering. In 2017, Lula was sentenced to nine and a half years in prison. The former liberal president appealed the decision and was handed even a longer sentence of 12 years the following year. In 2019, a Brazilian court ordered Lula’s release based on the fact that he had not exhausted all his appeals.

The same year a Telegram conversation between Operation Car Wash lead prosecutor, Deltan Dallagnol, and the judge who convicted Lula was leaked in the media. The leaked messages indicated that Dallagnol and the judge allegedly conspired to keep Lula in prison so that he would miss the 2018 presidential election. Although the judge denied any conspiracy, he was made Minister of Justice by the newly-elected President Jair Bolsonaro, which raised eyebrows even more.