Brazil: Thousands Of Protesters Demand Jair Bolsonaro's Impeachment Over COVID-19 Crisis

Protests have taken place across Brazil in a bid to demand the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro over his management of the COVID-19 crisis that has claimed nearly half a million lives in the country. According to The Guardian, thousands of people gathered in front of Congress in the capital, Brasilia, and called for the president’s impeachment and demanded more vaccines. The demonstrations also turned out in more than 200 cities and towns for what is the biggest anti-Bolsonaro mobilisation since Brazil’s COVID-19 outbreak began.

Brazil has registered nearly 460,000 deaths and it has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases at more than 16 million. The recent protest piled pressure on Bolsonaro, while the country’s Senate is already holding an inquiry into his government’s handling of the pandemic and the slow roll-out of the vaccine programme. As per reports, opposition parties, trade unions and social movements accuse the Brazilian President of stalling the programmer and disregarding the consequences.

‘Govt more dangerous than virus’

Saturday’s protest saw marchers carrying homemade placards remembering the loved ones they lost to the pandemic. They blamed the far-right president for trivialising the coronavirus as a “little flu” and sabotaging containment efforts such as social distancing or lockdowns. One of the protesters, whose two relatives died as a result of the government’s inaction, even said that “this government is more dangerous than the virus”.

In the capital city, the protesters marched alongside a giant plastic doll of the president. Posters demanded his impeachment and called for more vaccines and emergency financial aid. There were reportedly also calls to better protect indigenous people and to stop deforestation of the Amazon.

Meanwhile, the demonstrations come with Bolsonaro at arguably his lowest ebb since he took office in 2019. Recent polls suggest that growing anger at the rightwing populist’s handling of COVID-19, with 57% of the population now backing his impeachment. The president also appears particularly rattled by the reemergence of his political rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the former leftist president who looks poised to challenge him for the presidency in next year’s election.

