Brazil: Thousands Protest In Major Cities Demanding President Jair Bolsonaro’s Impeachment

“We have come to shout at the top of our voices: Bolsonaro’s place is behind bars,” the president of Brazil's Democratic Labour party, Carlos Lupi, was heard yelling as he marched with hundreds of thousand strong ‘anti-Bolsonaro crowd’ asking the President to “step down,” as per the on-the-ground reports on October 2. Angry demonstrators flooded the major cities across Brazil on Saturday demanding the impeachment of their leader, President Jair Bolsonaro, for worsening their economic woes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the populous cities of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Brazilians shouted, "Out Bolsonaro, out Bolsonaro” brandishing placards that read: ”Bolsonaro Must Leave, Impeachment Now!,” CNN affiliate in Brazil reported. Brazilians expressed anguish as they protested in humongous numbers against the ruling Bolsonaro government for flaring inflation, poverty, hunger, and skyrocketing fuel prices due to the government’s mishandling of the looming coronavirus pandemic crisis. In Brazil, close to 600,000 citizens have succumbed to the coronavirus ailment, and the citizens are largely blaming President Jair Bolsonaro’s casual approach, and his downplaying the threat as a major contributor to the mounting casualties.

In Brazil massive protest against Bolsonaro government. pic.twitter.com/OmjmyK738R — Spartacus (@SDey83) October 3, 2021

Unvaccinated Bolsonaro contracts COVID-19 again

As they demonstrated Saturday, protesters called for unvaccinated President Bolsonaro’s impeachment amid reports that he recently contracted the coronavirus after contacting his aide, Health Minister Marcelo Querioga. After the Brazilian leader made an in-person speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in late September, several cabinet members, including Brazil’s Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina, and his son Eduardo Bolsonaro, tested COVID-19 positive. In a statement, Brazil’s Special communication secretary Andre de Sousa Costa said that the Brazilian president was "totally asymptomatic" and "will follow these guidelines." His delegation will be released if they test negative over the weekend, but Querioga will remain quarantined for 14 days in New York.

[A demonstrator wears a mask depicting Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro with a mouthful of US dollars, while holding a syringe representing the COVID-19 vaccine, during a protest against Bolsonaro. Image: AP]

Brazil's Senate had launched a probe into Bolsonaro government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, amid mounting criticism of his ‘no restrictions’ approach that plunged the Latin American country into a devastating crisis with bungled vaccine campaign. Bolsonaro has frequently been seen by the press flouting the COVID-19 protocols, holidaying while his country reeled under the overburdened hospital systems, and downplaying the virus as ‘little flu’ when the pandemic hit. Brazilian President refused to impose the COVID-19 measures, as he called his mayors and the governors “problematic” for imposing lockdown, which he argued was more harmful than the virus itself. “That lockdown policy, of quarantine, is absurd,” Bolsonaro, who touted himself as supreme head of the armed forces, told the local press reporters, indicating that he might rope in the army on streets.

[Demonstrators rally alongside a banner with a message that reads in Portuguese: "vaccine and jobs, democracy and impeachment, Bolsonaro get out", during a protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, calling for his impeachment over his government handling of the pandemic. Image: AP]

Image: AP