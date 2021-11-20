Brazil Withheld Deforestation Data 'till COP26' To Avert Hurdles In Negotiations: Sources

Data for the Amazon rainforest’s annual deforestation rate was withheld by Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro and Environment Minister Joaquim Leite ahead of the crucial UN climate talks in Glasgow, at least three officials from Bolsonaro’s cabinet told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Both were well aware that the Amazon region’s annual deforestation rate had drastically surged over the past few years but made sure that the results were kept to deter the hurdles in the negotiations. National Institute for Space Research’s Prodes monitoring system released the data this week that showed the Amazon rainforest has lost 13,235 square kilometers (5,110 square miles) of forestation in the last 12-month reference period between August 2020 to July 2021. This accounts for 22% from the prior 12-month period and is the worst in 15 years, the data revealed, according to the AP.

A Brazilian coordinator at the space institute that compiles the data, as well the three other Brazilian ministers told AP on condition of anonymity over fears of reprisal that the annual deforestation report was available with the Brazilian government in its information system ahead of the Climatic talks on Oct 31 in Glasgow. But the Brazilian leader Bolsonaro refrained from making the data public. Just a week before the UN climate talks, a meeting was held at the Brazilian presidential palace, in presence of Bolsonaro and several ministers, who discussed the 2020-2021 deforestation results, AP reported, citing the ministerial sources. They, however, decided that the report shall not be released until after the climate conference.

The same day, at least 6 days ahead of COP26, the Brazilian government launched the Green Growth National Program (PNCV) coordinated by the Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of the Economy, and seeks to align economic growth with sustainable development toward a green and low-carbon economy. The program was decided to be regulated until 30 September 2022, according to Brazilian media reports. The program also focuses on the “green economy”.

Brazil's Amazon deforestation worst in 15 years

This comes after the Brazilian government made commitments to step up its environmental credibility and curb illegal deforestation at the COP26. Is what is seen to be a threat on multiple levels, Amazon is currently emitting more carbon than it is capturing, says a study published in the journal Nature. Although Brazil depends on hydroelectric power, large-scale deforestation has made it one of the most prominent contributors to carbon emissions in the world.