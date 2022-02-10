Brazil: 'World's Oldest Man' Celebrates His 121st Birthday While Battling COVID-19

A Brazilian man has claimed to have celebrated his 121st birthday while recovering from COVID-19 along with his family members. Andrelino Vieira da Silva, who lives in Aparecida de Goiania in Goias, marked his 121st birthday on February 3, The Daily Mail reported. He has seven children, 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

According to his Identity Card, Andrelino Vieira da Silva was born on February 3 in 1901. His age has not been officially verified but if true, he would be the 'world's oldest living person.' The 121-year-old man in Brazil marked his birthday with an intimate celebration with his family who lives on the same plot where he resides and they all have contracted from COVID-19. As per the Daily Mail report, the man celebrated his 121st birthday with a cake decorated with his first name, age and the phrase 'O terror do INSS' which translates as 'the terror of the INSS'. INSS is in reference to Brazil's National Institute of Social Security which deals with pension payments and survivor benefits.

Andrelino Vieira da Silva is 'active' & cooks his own food

The idea behind the theme of Andrelino Vieira da Silva cake was conceived by his granddaughter Janaina Lemes de Souza. Janaina Lemes de Souza told G1 that her grandfather is "lucid, cooks his own food and is active and would always dance." Janaina explained that the family lives in separate houses on the same land. She revealed that she, her husband and daughter live in a house, her parents and brother live in another, and the grandfather lives alone in a third. Janaina Lemes de Souza calls herself 'privileged' to have an elderly person of that age in the family to be able to share his experiences with them and added that her daughter has a great grandfather and insisted that they value every moment with him.

Kane Tanaka celebrates 119th birthday in Japan

Last month, the world’s oldest person celebrated her 119th birthday in Japan on January 2. Kane Tanaka celebrated her birthday with staff at the nursing home where she lives in Fukuoka prefecture, reported Japan Times. Tanaka communicates with the nursing home staff through gestures and likes to eat chocolates. Tanaka, born on January 2, 1903, has lived during Meiji, Taisho, Showa, Heisei and current Reiwa eras in Japan, as per the Japan Times news report. Her family has revealed that Tanaka has expressed hope of living until the age of 120.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)