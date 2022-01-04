Brazilian President Stable After Being Hospitalised For Intestinal Issues: Medical Staff

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, is now considered to be stable but not expected to be discharged after being hospitalised on Monday morning due to intestinal obstruction.

According to a medical bulletin provided by the Hospital Vila Nova Star in Sao Paulo, President Bolsonaro was hospitalised because of the partial intestinal blockage and was stable. He was assessed by his doctor, Antonio Luiz Macedo, and his team. However, the bulletin reveals that there is no expectation of the President's discharge for the time being, Xinhua reported.

Bolsonaro had arrived in the Brazilian capital, Brasília, late at night after a New Year's holiday on the coast, according to Globo, and was sent to Hospital Vila Nova Star. According to Globo, Bolsonaro's doctor, Macedo, said the President was suffering from stomach problems.

Jair Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter, "More tests will be performed for a possible surgery for internal obstruction in the abdominal region." He also stated that during the treatment, the doctors have put a nasogastric tube.

- Comecei a passar mal após o almoço de domingo.

- Cheguei ao hospital às 03h00 de hoje.

- Me colocaram sonda nasogástrica.

- Mais exames serão feitos para possível cirurgia de obstrução interna na região abdominal. pic.twitter.com/NPgv6HwoHj — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 3, 2022

When Bolsonaro was staying in the state of Santa Catarina, where he had welcomed the New Year, the Brazilian president started to feel sick after lunch on January 2 and he arrived at the hospital at 3:00 am (local time) on Monday. In a tweet, he also said that this was his second hospitalisation with the same ailments as a consequence of a knife assault during his electoral campaign in 2018.

Since then, he has had four operations. Bolsonaro was stabbed in the abdomen at a political event in 2018 and Macedo operated on him.

Furthermore, Macedo was on a vacation in the Bahamas, according to Globo, and was awaiting a trip back to Brazil to visit Bolsonaro, who apparently had no public engagements planned for Monday. In addition to this, during the month of July, the president was brought to the hospital for another intestinal blockage.

A few days after, due to this, he had struggled to talk at times and claimed to have hiccups that could last for days. He did not undergo any surgery to recover from it.

The far-right leader, who was elected in 2019, intends to compete for re-election in a poll which is set for October. In recent times, his popularity has dropped sharply due to his administration's widely criticised response to the COVID-19 outbreak and the nation's economic meltdown.

(Image: Twitter/ @jairbolsonaro)