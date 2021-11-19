Brazil's Amazon Deforestation Surges To Worst In 15 Years, 22 Pc Jump From Last Year

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest has reached its worst in 15 years after a 22% jump in forest land clearance in 2021 from last year. According to data published by the National Institute for Space Research's Prodes monitoring system, there has been a 21.97% increase in deforestation compared to the previous year and is the highest recorded since 2015. This means, Amazon has lost 13,235 square kilometers of rainforest - an area 17 times New York City- in the last 12 months period from August 2020 to July 2021, the Associated Press reported, citing Prodes data.

The data, released within days after the conclusion of the UN Climate Summit (COP26) in Glasgow, recorded a 15-year high rate of deforestation during the tenure of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. This comes after the Brazilian government made commitments to step up its environmental credibility and curb illegal deforestation at the COP26. However, throughout Bolsonaro's administration, "the government has slashed environmental protections, weakened agencies responsible for monitoring and protecting the forest, and put the rights and lives of Indigenous Peoples at risk," Greenpeace organisation said in its report.

As per the Associated Press, before Bolsonaro's term i.e. until 2019, Brazil had recorded not more than 10,000 square kilometers of forest clearance in over a decade. Notably between 2009 and 2018, the average rate of deforestation remained around 6,500 square kilometres. However, after 2019, the rate jumped up to 11,405 square kilometres, recording 3-year total deforestation of an area larger than the state of Maryland.

Threat on multiple levels

Is what is seen to be a threat on multiple levels, Amazon is currently emitting more carbon than it is capturing, says a study published in the journal Nature. Although Brazil depends on hydroelectric power, large-scale deforestation has made it one of the most prominent contributors to carbon emissions in the world.

"It is a shame. It is a crime," executive secretary of Climate Observatory, Marcio Astrini told the AP adding that "We are seeing the Amazon rainforest being destroyed by a government which made environmental destruction its public policy."

In most repressive measures against the environment, the Bolsonaro government over time has loosened land protection laws and emboldened land grabbers dismissing global outcry about Amazon rainforest deforestation, the AP reported. This has also led to the death of at least 263 Indigenous People in 2020 in confrontations against invaders, according to Brazilian organisation CIMI.

"The reality shows that the Bolsonaro government accelerated the path of Amazon destruction," Mauricio Voivodic, international environmental group WWF's executive director for Brazil, said in a statement after the release of Prodes data.

(With inputs from AP)

