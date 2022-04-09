Brazil's Amazon Rainforest Surpasses Previous Years' Deforestation Record

It has come to the fore that a large area of the Amazon rainforest has been impacted due to deforestation since January this year, reported Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE) on Friday. The research agency stated that this year between January and March, 941.34 square kilometers (363 square miles) of forest were cleared, which is the largest deforestation rate since 2016.

The scientists observed an increase of 64% compared to the previous year when 573.29 square kilometres (221 square miles) were cleared. Notably, the sudden increases in Amazon rainforest destruction have been recorded as the highest since Jair Bolsonaro became President of Brazil in 2019. It is believed that the government has weakened environmental protections, arguing that they hinder economic progress that could decrease poverty in the Amazon region.

Amazon rainforest has already reached a new deforestation record this year

According to a CNN report, a UN climate panel warned the Brazilian government that the regime is not doing enough to rein in greenhouse gas emissions and turn away from the hazardous effects caused by global warming. According to media reports, deforestation accounts for about 10% of global emissions. It is worth mentioning here that the Amazon rainforest is the world's largest intact forest and is home to more than 24 million people, including hundreds of thousands of Indigenous people belonging to 180 different groups. Researchers believe that Amazon plays a vital role in helping to control the planet's climate as the Amazon Basin stores nearly 100 billion metric tonnes of carbon.

Some scientists predict deforestation rates will continue to rise ahead of Brazil's October presidential election. In Brazil, the Amazon rainforest and deforestation problems are major political issues, among other things. Recently, Facebook-owned Meta announced that it had removed Facebook accounts, nine Facebook pages, and 39 Instagram accounts for posting fake information related to deforestation. As it targets a domestic audience in the country, and the Brazilian military had some links with those accounts, propagating that all deforestation was not harmful.