Brazil's Environment Minister Resigns As Authorities Probe Role In Illegal Amazon Chopping

Brazil’s Environment Minister Ricardo Salles announced his resignation on June 23 as authorities began investigating his alleged role in an illegal logging scheme in the Amazon forest, reported Brazilian media. After the country’s Supreme Court gave a nod to probe into illegal chopping of trees for export, Salles said in a news conference on Wednesday that, “We need very strong unity of interests, willpower and efforts. To make that happen as smoothly as possible, I have presented my resignation to the president, which he accepted.” He will now be succeeded by Joaquim Alvaro Pereira Leite, an official previously in charge of monitoring the Amazon.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Salles was widely criticised by environmental activists around the world over rising deforestation under his watch. The outgoing Brazilian minister had directed the country’s persuasive methods towards the United States to pay the South American country $1 billion to help its battle with deforestation and finance sustainable development in th region.

Salles’ properties were also raided by Brazilian federal authorities last month in line with a broad investigation into the alleged illegal deforestation. The Brazilian Apex Court also allowed a criminal investigation into the situation. Even though Salles has majorly maintained his stance of dismissing the accusations as unfounded, his resignation was hailed by critics.

"The departure of Ricardo Salles is a victory for society, but it is still a partial victory; we know that he was the operator of Bolsonaro's nefarious and anti-environmental policy. We continue in the fight," said Marina Silva, a former Brazilian presidential candidate and environmental activist, as per ANI.

Investigation into illegal deforestation in Amazon

Reportedly, as much as 224 square miles of trees in the world’s biggest rainforest were lost in April which also marked the highest level for that month since the South American country’s space research agency, Inpe created the Terra Brasilis platform in 2015 to track the data. Further, the environmental activists also flagged worries over the appointment of Leite as Salles’ successor because according to them the new appointment would not be of much change in the approach of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Typically, the illegal deforestation of Amazon is blamed upon ranchers and soybean farmers. Bolsonaro’s government has been criticised for his vocal support for development in the Amazon.

IMAGE: AP

