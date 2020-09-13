Brazil's Indigenous Tribe Marks Six Months Without COVID-19, Celebrates The Milestone

In a one of a kind achievement, Brazil's Tembé tribe has gone six months without a single COVID-19 case. Since March, the tribe people have locked the village gate and restricted to and fro movement, with people being allowed only for emergencies. After six months of no COVID-19 case, the indigenous tribe is set to hold a festival to celebrate the milestone.

Six months with zero COVID-19 cases

While speaking to The Associated Press, the Tekohow village leader said, “We didn’t go to the city; we didn’t go to other villages. We remained in quarantine. We got through, we are still getting through, we are doing a small commemoration because of that, and it’s because of that we are happy that today we do not have any cases.”

As per reports, the women of the village gathered in the communal kitchen on September 9 and started preparation for their feast which would include giant pots of manioc and rice, plus roasted tucunare fish wrapped in banana leaves. At the very beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, women from three indigenous villages travelled door to door in a bid to educate people about the dangers posed by the novel coronavirus while urging people to exercise necessary precautions.

As per reports, during the months of isolation, the Tembe people relied on traditional medicine to boost their immunity and health. Brazil currently has more than 4 million positive COVID-19 cases, which is the third-highest in the world, and has reported at least 130,300 deaths.

